Kawhi: Clippers can be a special team

Two-time NBA champion Leonard scored 34 points on 14-of-21 shooting as the Clippers tied their best scoring performance of the season at Staples Center.

Paul George poured in 31 points, while Montrezl Harrell (23 points, 15 rebounds) and Lou Williams (22 points) made important contributions from the bench as Los Angeles bounced back from a loss to the San Antonio Spurs and improved to 15-6.

NBA wrap: Mavericks end Lakers' winning streak, Clippers cruise

"I think it's going to take time, learning each other and playing in these games that are so up and down. It could be special," said Leonard.

"We have a lot of scorers, guys who can make threes, people that space out the floor. Then as well as our defense it's just getting out and getting easy points."

On George's display after he went 2-of-11 for five points against the Spurs last time out, Leonard added: "I think he just made shots tonight. He probably was a bit more aggressive, wanting to come back from the loss last game.

"Once you see one of your guys get hot you want to feed them the ball and see how many they can make in a row."

The Clippers will return to the floor on Tuesday when they host a Portland Trail Blazers team that was recently boosted by the addition of 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

"I'm happy for him. He wanted to get back and play. I'm happy he was able to get back in the NBA. It's well deserved," Leonard said of Anthony.

"I don't think he was treated the right way, how they left him out there being a future Hall of Famer.

"As you can see he can still run up and down the floor, he's still got a lot of basketball left in him. It's going to be a fun match-up for us and another competitive game."