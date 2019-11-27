English
NBA wrap: Kawhi and George stop Doncic's Mavs as Clippers extend streak

By Sacha Pisani
George and Leonard combined for 54 points in Clippers win
Los Angeles, November 27: The Los Angeles Clippers made it six straight wins after Kawhi Leonard and Paul George helped see off Luka Doncic and the red-hot Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard had a game-high 28 points and George added 26 of his own as the streaking Clippers beat the Mavericks 114-99 in the NBA on Tuesday (November 26).

George scored 17 of his points in the opening quarter to help the Clippers improve to 13-5, while Lou Williams contributed 21 points from the bench.

The Mavs (11-6), who were also riding a five-game winning streak prior to the clash, were led by Doncic's 22 points in Dallas.

Doncic was coming off a franchise-record streak of four games with at least 30 points and 10 assists, following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

However, the reigning Rookie of the Year was stopped by the Clippers on home court – Doncic finishing four of 14 from the field and 0 of eight from three-point range.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets were too good for the Washington Wizards 117-104 in the day's only other game.

Nikola Jokic put up eight points and 20 rebounds, and Jerami Grant had a team-high 20 points for the Nuggets in Denver.

Lakers at Pelicans

All eyes will be on Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will return to New Orleans to face the Pelicans for the first time since his blockbuster trade to LA. The Lakers (15-2) have won eight games in a row to boast the league's best record, while the Pelicans (6-11) have dropped back-to-back games.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
