Kerala volleyball stars Jerome Vinith and GS Akhin to go head-to-head as Calicut Heroes take on Chennai Spartans

State-mates and now opponents in RuPay Pro Volleyball League, Jerome Vinith and GS Akhin will be seen in action when Calicut Heroes face Chennai Spartans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Speaking on the eve of their first match Calicut Heroes captain, Jerome Vinith said, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this team and it’s my privilege to lead this energetic lot. The fan support will play a big role and I am hoping the volleyball-loving people of Kerala will come out in large numbers to back us. We are focused on one match at a time and making a good start is what we seek.”

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2 with Kochi Blue Spikers taking on U Mumba Volley.

Chennai Spartans looks a very strong side with the likes of KJ Kapil Dev, Naveen Raja Jacob, Vibin George, Rudy Verhoeff, Ruslans Sorokins and GS Akhin in the ranks.

Experienced pro and skipper of Chennai Spartans’ Shelton Moses felt his team needs to come together starting this game. “All the teams are coming together for the first time hence only time will tell how good a side we are. But I believe if we stick to our plans and things we practiced, we can go a long way,” said Moses.

Six franchises will be vying for the RuPay Pro Volleyball League title in the first edition.

The match will be broadcast live on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3

Live Streaming on SONY LIV from 7:00 PM IST.

Source: Press Release