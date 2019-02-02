English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kerala volleyball stars Jerome Vinith and GS Akhin to go head-to-head as Calicut Heroes take on Chennai Spartans

By
Calicut Heroes set to open their campaign against Chennai Spartans
Calicut Heroes set to open their campaign against Chennai Spartans

Kochi, February 2: Calicut Heroes is all set to start their campaign in a much-awaited match that will see Kerala’s two favourite volleyball players face each other.

State-mates and now opponents in RuPay Pro Volleyball League, Jerome Vinith and GS Akhin will be seen in action when Calicut Heroes face Chennai Spartans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Speaking on the eve of their first match Calicut Heroes captain, Jerome Vinith said, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this team and it’s my privilege to lead this energetic lot. The fan support will play a big role and I am hoping the volleyball-loving people of Kerala will come out in large numbers to back us. We are focused on one match at a time and making a good start is what we seek.”

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2 with Kochi Blue Spikers taking on U Mumba Volley.

Chennai Spartans looks a very strong side with the likes of KJ Kapil Dev, Naveen Raja Jacob, Vibin George, Rudy Verhoeff, Ruslans Sorokins and GS Akhin in the ranks.

Experienced pro and skipper of Chennai Spartans’ Shelton Moses felt his team needs to come together starting this game. “All the teams are coming together for the first time hence only time will tell how good a side we are. But I believe if we stick to our plans and things we practiced, we can go a long way,” said Moses.

Six franchises will be vying for the RuPay Pro Volleyball League title in the first edition.

The match will be broadcast live on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3

Live Streaming on SONY LIV from 7:00 PM IST.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: TOT 0 - 0 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue