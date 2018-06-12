Kevin Durant: I could retire at 35

Durant won his second successive NBA Finals MVP award as the Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win a third title in four seasons on Friday (June 8).

But the 29-year-old already has an idea as to when he would like to call it a career, telling ESPN: "This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it.

"No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don't. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that's just a number in my mind."

Durant has 20,913 career points and could be on track to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's league record of 38,387 points. LeBron James is another player poised to break that record with 31,038 points.

But Durant said the record doesn't mean much to him if he is not making his own mark on the game in his own way.

"I can leave the game knowing I did everything I wanted to do, my way, on my terms. That's how I want to leave the game," he said. "And if I happen to have all these accolades and these accomplishments, then that's cool. If not, I'm still cool.

"So I don't think that's going to define me as a player. It's a cool accomplishment to be up there with the greats and to be considered someone who can potentially chase that, or beat that, but I'm not playing for that."

Durant is not sure what he will do after his retirement, adding: "I don't know. I don't know what I'm going to do. That's the beauty. I'd hate to say, 'Man, I don't want to do this, do that' when I'm done playing.

"I don't know. I don't know if I'm going to still be in love with the game and want to be around it every day. Who knows? I might want to be a coach or a GM or an owner or somebody that works guys out or somebody that's trying to tell basketball stories like Kobe . Who knows?

"I feel like I have options. I'm young, I'm still learning life and about basketball. I have a whole life ahead of me that I'm excited about, and I thank basketball for opening up so many doors for me."

Source: OPTA