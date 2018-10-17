Kevin Lee vs Al Iaquinta 2 to headline UFC Milwaukee

The bout will main event the UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Iauquinta 2 which takes place on Saturday, December 15 and will air live on FOX.

Lee believes he is finally breaking into his prime and he looks to re-insert himself into the lightweight title discussion with another impressive victory in Wisconsin.

In his most recent outing, the 26-year-old earned an exciting TKO victory over elite striker, Edson Barboza. This marked his sixth victory in seven fights, with five coming by way of stoppage.

Having already challenged for the interim title, Lee has established himself as a top talent to watch in one of UFC's deepest divisions and is excited to avenge the first loss of his career.

Fan favorite Iaquinta is coming off an outstanding performance against current UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, after winning five fights in a row, four by way of KO.

Iaquinta looks to take that experience and get back into the win column by proving his first victory over Lee in 2014 was no fluke.

Coming from a wrestling base, Iaquinta has evolved throughout his MMA career. The majority of his victories have come via KO, taking out established UFC lightweight veterans Ross Pearson, Joe Lauzon, and Diego Sanchez along the way.

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 will also feature another bout between world-class lightweights, as No. 6-ranked contender Edson Barboza welcomes fellow dangerous finisher No. 14 Dan Hooker to the deep end of the division.

One of the best strikers at 155 pounds, Barboza looks to return to his highlight KO-winning ways, as fans have seen with his spectacular finishes over Beneil Dariush, Evan Dunham and Terry Etim.

Barboza is excited to share the Octagon with an opponent who will test his standup and aims to break back into the top five with another signature finish.

Former featherweight Hooker has been undefeated since moving up to lightweight, winning four fights in a row with all ending before the final horn.

Fans are excited to see how far Hooker can go in the stacked 155 pound division, having already taken out established veterans Ross Pearson, Jim Miller and Gilbert Burns. Hooker looks to prove himself ready for the top 10 by taking on the toughest test of his career.

Additional bouts on the card include:

No. 11-ranked bantamweight Rob Font will welcome flyweight contender Sergio Pettis to the 135-pound division. While, No. 10 flyweight contender Jessica-Rosa Clark will look to get back in the win column against No. 15-ranked Andrea Lee.

Plus, Dan Ige takes on fellow Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series alum Jordan Griffin and veteran Erik Koch will intend to spoil the debut of DWTNCS stand out Dwight Grant. Bobby Green will aim to be the first man to finish rising star Drakkar Klose.

While, Gerald Meerschaert will look to make it three wins in a row against fellow rising middleweight contender Jack Hermansson. Plus, Jared Gordon meets Joaquim Silva, with both looking to bounce back from the first losses of their UFC careers.

Here is how the UFC Milwaukee card stands now:

Lightweight bout: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta

Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva

Welterweight bout: Erik Koch vs. Dwight Grant

Middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Jack Hermansson

Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose vs. Bobby Green

Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Andrea Lee

Lightweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker

Featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs. Jordan Griffin

Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis

Light Heavyweight bout: Adam Milstead vs. Mike Rodriguez

Heavyweight bout: Juan Adams vs. Chris de la Rocha

