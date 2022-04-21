KGF fever hits sporting world - From RCB link up to Manchester City viral post

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced the link up with 'Hombale Films' - the Indian film production company that produced KGF a day before the movie hit theatres.

Now, the Indian film's craze has also struck Europe with Premier League champions Manchester City also using the movie title's reference in one of their social media posts that has gone viral.

One of the richest clubs in the world - Man City used a collage of their stars Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden - Kevin, Gundo, Foden - with the caption "Our very own KGF" in their official Instagram handle.

The film, which has been making gigantic collections at the worldwide box office, has released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The film was also celebrated at RCB bio bubble. The official Twitter handle of Royal Challengers Of Bangalore announced that a special screening of the film was held on April 18.

On April 19, RCB had some special guests cheering them on during their victory over Lucknow Super Giants as bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who have starred alongside lead actor Yash, were at the stadium.

As the actors cheered for the team, the audience cheered for them and waved KGF 2 placards. Dutt and Tandon also waved back at the crowd. Tandon also shared a video on Instagram with the caption "All about tonight! Cmon @royalchallengersbangalore ! #kgfchapter2 #monsterhits".

KGF is not the only Indian movie that has got the sporting world hooked up as Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's unique style 'jhukega' fever also has been seen during the ongoing IPL with Obed McCoy and David Warner using the signature move as part of their celebration.