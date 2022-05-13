Kickboxing giant Guto Inocente eyeing ONE’s top MMA Heavyweights

Inocente isn't afraid to compete in any discipline. But for now, he will focus on his heavyweight kickboxing bout with Rade Opacic at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday (May 20).

Defeating the Serbian sensation is no easy feat because Opacic sports a 16-5 record and is on a four-fight winning streak. While Opacic hasn't lost inside the Circle, Inocente plans to put a dent in his foe's unblemished ONE slate when they meet at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"Rade Opacic is a guy who combines punches well with kicks, low kicks, and high kicks. So, I have to be smart with those kicks and body shots," Inocente told ONEFC.com.

"He likes to attack the liver a lot with punches, but I believe it is tough for him to fit this blow on me."

After Opacic, the 35-year-old Brazilian is ready to face any challenge, be it in kickboxing, Muay Thai, or MMA.

"I'm a complete fighter, and I want to show that in ONE Championship. I believe that ONE is the perfect place to work hard and fight kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA. That's what I want," he expressed.

Though he is known primarily as a kickboxer, Inocente has 10 MMA victories. Therefore, he would like to throw himself into the mix and compete with the likes of ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan "Singh" Bhullar and ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly "Sladkiy" Malykhin.

"Bhullar and Malykhin are excellent, powerful fighters. I want to face them. I want to work. I want to fight. I want to fight everyone in the division. I'm at my best; I'm full of health, so it's time to test myself," he added.

But competing in the all-encompassing sport means that he would have to grind to become a top contender. However, he doesn't mind the ordeal because training hard is second nature to the Brasilia-based fighter.

Aside from the heavyweight titans mentioned above, he would like to compete against 13-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida.

"Marcus Buchecha is standing out a lot. I'm following his fights. Even though he comes from jiu-jitsu, he's already shown that he's not afraid to get punched in the face. But, if I go to MMA, his dream of being champion won't work out," the Real Combat Technique representative said.

