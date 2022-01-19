Kim Jae Woong warns Tang Kai of one punch finish at ONE: Only the Brave

The top-ranked featherweight contender wants to give the #4-ranked Chinese man a striking tutorial in their co-main event tilt at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE on Friday (January 28).

"Tang Kai seems to think that he is the best striker out there. This time I'll show him who is the best, and then I will go for my title shot," the 28-year-old said.

"I'm not greedy about going for a KO, but I'm like that in every fight. I don't aim for it, but I think he will be finished when he receives a punch just like everyone else."

Indeed, the South Korean's striking power has been his trademark throughout his career. The Extreme Combat and Top Gym BF representative has already displayed his prowess in the stand-up department at ONE Championship against Rafael "Indio" Nunes, Tetsuya "MMA Fantasista" Yamada, and Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen.

Before his clash against Nguyen, the competitor from Seoul confidently declared that he would secure a knockout against the former ONE Featherweight World Champion, who has nine knockout victories to his name.

He backed up his prediction with a first-round TKO win over the Australian-Vietnamese martial artist.

A similar threat awaits him in the form of Tang, who has a 60 percent finish rate in five fights at ONE. Kim will not back down despite his opponent's prowess should they engage in a back-and-forth stand-up battle.

"People always wonder what will happen when I go up against a strong striker, thinking that I won't make it. It's hard for me to accept because of my pride. I want to prove them wrong," he added.

Kim is confident that he will break down his foe to score a knockout victory that will move him closer to a shot at the ONE Featherweight World Championship. Thanh Le, the current featherweight king, will defend the title against Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon at ONE: LIGHTS OUT on 11 March.

Source: Media Release