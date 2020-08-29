English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kiren Rijiju joins sports fraternity in condoling athletics coach Purushottam Rai's death

By
Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju paid tributes to athletics coach Purushottam Rai who passed away.

Bengaluru, August 29: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju joined the sports fraternity in condoling the death of veteran athletics coach Purushottam Rai, who was to receive this year's Dronacharya award in the lifetime category.

The 79-year-old Rai, who was to be bestowed the honour on Saturday (August 29) and had even participated in the dress rehearsal for the first-of-its-kind virtual ceremony, died on Friday (August 28) evening after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru.

"India lost veteran athletics coach Shri Puroshottam Rai on Friday. Shri Rai was to receive the Dronacharya (Lifetime) Award today at the virtual National Sports Awards ceremony. His contribution will always be remembered," the minister tweeted from his official handle.

The National Sports Awards ceremony will be held virtually due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rai was to receive the Dronacharya award from President Ram Nath Kovind in the lifetime category.

Rai began his coaching career after securing a diploma from Netaji Institute of Sports in 1974. He coached top athletes such as Olympian quartermiler Vandana Rao, heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa, Ashwini Nachappa, Murali Kuttan, M K Asha, E B Shyla, Rosa Kutty and G G Pramila.

Rai had also coached the Indian team for the 1987 World Athletics Championship, the 1988 Asian Track and Field Championships and the 1999 South Asian Games.

Since 2012, August 29 is observed as National Sports Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, who won gold medals in Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

(With PTI inputs)

More KIREN RIJIJU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England vs Pak first T20 abandoned
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More