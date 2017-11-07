KISS making silent revolution in the game of rugby with the help of tribal students in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7: Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) was established in 1992-93 with a sole objective of spotting the students in the state whose families were struggling to survive.

The students joined the school with free-lodging, food as well as education. Still, the school’s top bosses did not seem to be content with their effort.

So, in 2006 they opened a rugby academy of England TAG rugby. The coaches and consultants started teaching rugby to those boys and the revolution began silently in Bhubaneswar.

Vikash Murmu, who hails from a remote area of Mayurbhanj district, was sent by his parents in KISS for a better life. His parents were so poor that it was difficult for Vikash to have a square meal.

There is another student named Chittoranjan Murmu. He is from Sundargarh district. His father was a daily wager who did not have work on a regular basis. Chittoranjan was also spotted by KISS and his interest in rugby, along with education, grew as the time progressed.

These boys along with 10 others, coming from similar backgrounds as their families faced grave financial distress, created history in 2007 by winning under-14 rugby World Cup in London.

Today, Chittoranjan has created another history by being the first tribal boy from Odisha to get a permanent job in Indian Army.

He has got the desired job following his excellent show with the under-19 Indian rugby team and then by representing senior Indian rugby team consistently for the last couple of years.

Coach of KISS school and college rugby team, Rudraprakash Jena, seems to be elated whenever discussions take place on his students.

On Monday Jena, while speaking from Bhubaneswar over phone, said, “Along with Vikash and Chittoranjan other boys who were the members of junior rugby World Cup winning team also have settled and helped establish their family also. Now, none of these boys’ family lives in remote areas. The students, after having started earning money from rugby, have brought their families members to the cities and helping them lead a healthy life.”

Jena added further, “Now we have set focus on the development of girls in the last couple of years. At least half of the women Indian rugby team consists of our girls. I feel it is also a great achievement for our school.”