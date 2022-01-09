Klay Thompson to make Warriors comeback against Cavaliers on Sunday

Thompson – a key part of Golden State's championship-winning teams in 2015, 2017 and 2018 – suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear during the Warriors' failed 'three-peat' attempt in 2019 and then injured his Achilles tendon during recovery.

He has been scrimmaging freely since the middle of November and was able to take part in a full-speed scrimmage with the team's starters in Denver last week when the Warriors' clash with the Nuggets was postponed.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old posted on Instagram a video from the 1996 movie Space Jam where Bill Murray's character returns to a basketball game, with Thompson writing: "How I'm pulling up to [Chase Center] tomorrow. Bill Murray is my spirit animal.

"I'm so excited to see y'all Dubnation. Let's get it!"

Thompson has not played since game six of the 2019 NBA Finals before suffering an Achilles injury in November 2020.

Since entering the league as the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson boasts a career average of 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting at 45.9 per cent from the field and 41.9 from three-point range.

The Warriors currently have the second-best record in the NBA (29-9), only behind the Phoenix Suns (30-8).

Tomorrow, the wait is over. pic.twitter.com/3WOonDnJPb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 8, 2022