Kobe Bryant death: 2012 Tweet had predicted the NBA legend would die in a helicopter crash!

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna die in helicopter crash in California; news leaves sporting fraternity shocked

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also passed away in the fatal clash. The untimely death has caught everyone by surprise and the world is mourning the loss of a great player.

Social media is flooded with condolence messages from fans all over the world. While his untimely death has sent a shockwave around the world, a tweet from seven years ago is even more shocking, rather freaky!

According to a report in India Today, a user had posted way back in November 2012 that the basketball legend would die in a helicopter crash!

The user who goes by Noso had tweeted on November 14, 2012, “Kobe is going to die in a helicopter crash.”

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

Following Kobe’s untimely death, the user has apologised. But after the fatal accident, his post has gone viral seven years after posting it. While the user is facing a lot of backlash for the tweet, many are even asking him to predict the next thing that would happen.

Bryant, who retired in 2016, played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game.