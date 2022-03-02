Krrish Pal give India winning start at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

The Chandigarh boxer, who was adjudged the Most Promising Boxer at the last Junior Nationals, notched up a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest. Krrish will now square off against Robert Malu of Philippines in the next round of the prestigious tournament where both the age groups of men and women, the youth and the junior, are being played together.

Later tonight, two more Indian boxers will begin their campaigns in the junior boys' section. While Ravi Saini will take on United Arab Emirates' Alsedrani Ali Bader in the 48kg, John Lapung will take on Kyrgyzstan's Iasynov Nizamedin in the 52kg opening round.

A 50-member Indian contingent, with both junior and youth squads comprising 25 boxers each, has been taking part at the on-going Asian Youth & Junior Championships.

The continental showpiece will witness a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai in 2021, Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold.

