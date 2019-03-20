Kynan, Prithviraj fail to enter final

Kynan shot 24 in the last qualification round, which put him in a six-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualification spot. He became the second to bow out in the shoot-off finishing 10th while team-mate Prithviraj despite three rounds of a perfect 25, finished 35th.

Earlier, Australian Willet, who made the transition from Double Trap to Trap just over a year ago, shot a perfect 125 to top the 107-strong qualification field.

He was followed by four shooters with a score of 124 while Briton Nathan Hales, who claimed the final spot winning the shoot-off involving Tondaiman, was the only Shooter to qualify with a score of 123.

The two Tokyo 2020 quotas in the event however went to silver medallist Zaher Ahmed of Egypt and China's Yu Haicheng who won bronze. James had 47 hits in the final while Zaher finished with 43 out of 50 hits and Yu's third place score was 35