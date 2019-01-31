English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LeBron James steps up comeback but unlikely to face Clippers

By Opta
Lakers star LeBron James superstar took part in full-contact scrimmages on January 28
Lakers star LeBron James superstar took part in full-contact scrimmages on January 28

Los Angeles, January 31: LeBron James is nearing a return to action but is unlikely to play when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday (January 31).

James has not featured since suffering a groin injury in the Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, missing his team's last 17 games.

The Lakers are 6-11 in his absence and have fallen down to ninth spot in the Western Conference standings, two games behind the Clippers ahead of the meeting between the teams.

However, the three-time NBA champion participated in the scrimmage portion of Wednesday's practice and will be evaluated again before Thursday, though he is officially ruled as "out" for now.

Head coach Luke Walton expects James to miss the Lakers' next game, meaning he could instead make his comeback against the Warriors on Saturday (February 2).

"He looked good today," Walton told the media after practice. "He did everything that we had on the schedule.

"He looked good two days ago in practice , so we'll see how he feels tomorrow. We'll take it from there. We'll keep prepping as if he's not going to play, and hope that he's healthy enough to start."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue