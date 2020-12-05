Lakers are lucky to have LeBron and Davis – Vogel

James and Davis have agreed to new contracts with the Lakers ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season after helping the team win the championship in October.

Vogel believes the Lakers are fortunate to have the duo, who were both All-Stars last season.

"Those two guys are the cornerstones of our franchise and everything is going to be built around them. Similar to the way we structured things last year," the Lakers head coach told reporters.

"That's the way it's going to be going forward. We are extremely grateful and lucky to have those guys with our team, to lead our team for years going forward.

"Those two guys are going to be pillars for us."

After his arrival from the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of 2019-20, Davis became the highest scoring team-mate of James' career – averaging 26.1 points per game.

Only James Harden and Russell Westbrook at the Houston Rockets (61.5) and Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum at the Portland Trail Blazers (52.2) averaged more points per game last season than James and Davis. Both Houston and Portland lost to the Lakers in the postseason.

Davis, who has agreed to a deal reportedly worth $190million over five years, said his goal for 2020-21 was to win another title.

"It's really hard for me to set goals like MVP and DPOY [Defensive Player of the Year]. I just kind of let that fall into place," he said.

"If I go out there and play the way I'm supposed to and up to my potential, those things just happen. The goal is winning another championship, my goal is to be on the floor as much as possible and not get injured.

"Some little things I love to set goals for myself. I don't aim for MVP or DPOY, if it comes it comes. It's more so just staying on the floor with my history of injuries.

"Those type of things I set goals for myself and doing whatever I can do to help the team win."

The Lakers will begin their season against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 22.