Lakers, Nets to play preseason games in China

Los Angeles and Brooklyn will travel to China ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season, the league announced on Monday.

The Lakers and Nets will play in Shanghai on October 10 and then again in Shenzhen two days later.

With the visit, Lakers forward Lance Stephenson would boast the most games logged in China by any NBA player after previously representing the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

OFFICIAL: Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets will play two preseason games in China for the 2019 NBA China Games. https://t.co/RPCxRgDJpG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2019

Similarly, the trip would be the third for Lakers star LeBron James, who played in China in 2007 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013 with the Miami Heat.

In total, 17 teams have played 26 games in China and Taiwan dating back to 2004.