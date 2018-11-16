NBA: Lakers guard Rondo to miss 4-5 weeks

English

Los Angeles, November 16: Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will be missing in action for about a month.

The Lakers announced the guard underwent surgery after suffering a broken hand and is expected to miss four to five weeks as he recovers.

Rondo fractured his right third metacarpal in the team's 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday (November 15).

He exited with five minutes, 20 seconds left to play after hitting his hand against the floor while trying to steal the ball from Jusuf Nurkic.

Lakers coach Luke Walton was unable to give a clear assessment of the damage but confirmed Rondo would miss "at least a few weeks" after the game.

The injury dampened the victory and LeBron James' milestone as the superstar scored 44 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

"It's tough," James said on Wednesday. "He's one of our captains, one of our leaders. I heard we got great surgeons here in L.A., so get right to it, start his rehab as fast as possible, get going. Next man up. Next man up. I know Rondo hates the fact of what he's going through right now, but we all have to pick him up in his absence."

Rondo, 32, is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 11 games this season.

The Lakers (8-6) are next slated to visit the Orlando Magic (7-8) on Saturday (November 17).

