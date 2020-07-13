Lakers' Rondo out for up to eight weeks with thumb fracture

Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 games with Los Angeles before the league was suspended on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers, who were leading the Western Conference with a 49-14 record at the time, will resume their season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

Rondo could return if the Lakers make a run in the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on August 17.

A first-round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, the 34-year-old Rondo has averaged 10.2 points, 8.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 873 career regular-season games. He has earned four All-Star selections and been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team twice.

Rondo won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in his second season in the league in 2007-08. He has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 105 career playoff games.

The Lakers will also be without starting guard Avery Bradley for the NBA's restart after he opted out due to concerns over the coronavirus. Bradley averaged 8.6 points in 49 games this season.