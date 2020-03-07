Lakers sign free agent Dion Waiters

Waiters was announced as a Laker on Friday, having reportedly agreed a contract on the NBA minimum until the end of the season.

The eight-year guard had been without a team since early February after the Miami Heat traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies and he was subsequently waived.

This season Waiters made just three appearances for the Heat, who handed him three separate suspensions in relation to his conduct.

He also struggled with foot and ankle injuries after signing a four-year, $52million contract with Miami in 2017.

The fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Waiters has averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his professional career.

Pen to paper. Waiters to L.A. pic.twitter.com/S3sqxqmi0T — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Clippers were also said to be closing in on a new addition on Friday, with ESPN reporting that Joakim Noah will join on an initial 10-day contract next week.