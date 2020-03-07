English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lakers sign free agent Dion Waiters

By Tom Webber
DionWaiters - cropped

Los Angeles, March 7: The Los Angeles Lakers have confirmed the signing of free agent Dion Waiters.

Waiters was announced as a Laker on Friday, having reportedly agreed a contract on the NBA minimum until the end of the season.

The eight-year guard had been without a team since early February after the Miami Heat traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies and he was subsequently waived.

This season Waiters made just three appearances for the Heat, who handed him three separate suspensions in relation to his conduct.

He also struggled with foot and ankle injuries after signing a four-year, $52million contract with Miami in 2017.

The fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Waiters has averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his professional career.

The Los Angeles Clippers were also said to be closing in on a new addition on Friday, with ESPN reporting that Joakim Noah will join on an initial 10-day contract next week.

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: basketball nba los angeles lakers
Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue