Lakshya steals the show

Bengaluru, November 12: The first week of November saw around 90 participants fighting it out at the ITSF Pro Tour Speedball and Classic Table Soccer Championship.
The two-day tournament which provides international ranking was held at Kurukshetra from November 4-5th.
The tournament was organised by Federation of Table Soccer, India(FTSI).
The winners of the different categories were felicitated by the President, Secretary and officials of the FTSI.
Lakshya Mahajan stole the show laying his hand on three trophies. Lakshya picked up the Junior Speedball Singles title as well as the Classic Singles title. Lakshya also won the Speedball doubles title with partner Mankeerat Singh.
Elsewhere, Mohit Singh emerged as the champion of the Speedball Singles, while Mohammad Arshad settled for second place.
