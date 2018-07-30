English

Opening new school 'one of the greatest moments' for LeBron

Posted By: OPTA
LA Lakers star LeBron James

Los Angeles, July 30: LeBron James is continuing to do work in Ohio after leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers, as his foundation opens a new a school in Akron on Monday (July 30).

The LeBron James Family Foundation is set to open the I Promise School for at-risk children in the Lakers star's hometown, with around 240 children reportedly due to attend.

And James was feeling big game nerves ahead of the opening as he took to Twitter.

"The jitters before the first day of school are real right now," he posted on Sunday. "Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School.

"This skinny kid from Akron, who missed 83 days of school in the fourth grade, had big dreams for the kids in Akron, to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world.

"This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that.

"It doesn't get bigger than opening day tomorrow. I'm so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home and the 330 tomorrow. Thank you! Let's get it. Let's go."

For those students at the I Promise School, James has created a programme for free tuition to the University of Akron, starting in 2021.

He will be in attendance for the opening and will have his first news conference as a Laker on Monday (July 30).

