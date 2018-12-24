LeBron James apologises for 'Jewish money' Instagram post

In an Instagram Stories post on Sunday, James quoted the song 'ASMR' by rapper 21 Savage, typing: "We been getting that Jewish money. Everything is Kosher."

The four-time NBA MVP came in for criticism for linking Jewish people with money, a long-standing stereotype considered offensive by many.

After the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-99 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, James, who removed the post from his account, told ESPN. "Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone.

"That's not why I chose to share that lyric. I always . That's what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music and that was the byproduct of it.

"So, I actually thought it was a compliment and obviously it wasn't through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody."

Darren Rovell, a reporter for The Action Network, had earlier shared a screenshot of James' post, accompanied by the comment: "Surprised LeBron, who makes very few mistakes, put this out.

"Does quoting lyrics from a song absolve the person quoting from the responsibility behind the words? I’d argue no, especially with a following of 45 million."