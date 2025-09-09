More sports LeBron James Employs Basketball Diplomacy to Bridge Tensions Between the US and China LeBron James is leveraging basketball diplomacy to foster connections amid US-China tensions. In a rare op-ed for Chinese state media, he highlights the sport's role in uniting people as he prepares for upcoming NBA games in Macao. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 20:37 [IST]

LeBron James is using basketball to bridge gaps between the U.S. and China amidst ongoing tensions and tariffs. The NBA icon recently penned an op-ed in Chinese state media, marking his first visit to China since 2019.

He stated, "Basketball is not only a sport, but also a bridge that connects us." This rare move was highlighted by the South China Morning Post.

James' visit comes as the NBA aims to rebuild its brand in China. Two pre-season games are scheduled for October 10 and 12 in Macao between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. These games mark over five years since the league faced a temporary ban in China due to a geopolitical incident involving a tweet by Daryl Morey.

NBA's Efforts to Mend Relations

The controversy began when Morey, then Houston Rockets' general manager, expressed support for Hong Kong protesters in 2019. His tweet led to a year-long suspension of NBA broadcasts in China, which only resumed regularly in 2022. The league has since made efforts to restore normalcy, including visits by Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox last year.

LeBron James was deeply moved by the warm welcome he received during his recent trip to China. "It's super humbling for me to be able to come here, so far away from home, and get the reception and the love," he told Xinhua, China's official news agency. He expressed his desire to give back to the community and country.

Historical Context of NBA-China Relations

The NBA's relationship with China faced challenges after Morey's tweet while the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers were visiting China. Although the tweet was quickly deleted, its impact lingered for years. The league's broadcasts were halted for a year before gradually resuming in 2022.

Efforts have been made to mend ties between China and the NBA. Last year, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox visited China, attracting large crowds. Curry returned for another visit last month, indicating ongoing interest in strengthening connections.

As LeBron James prepares for his 23rd NBA season, his recent visit underscores basketball's potential as a diplomatic tool. His engagement with Chinese fans highlights the sport's ability to foster goodwill despite political differences.

