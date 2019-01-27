English

NBA: LeBron James returns to contact practice

By Opta
LeBron James
Lakers star LeBron James

Los Angeles, January 27: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one step closer to returning to the court after participating in contact practice.

James was involved in full-contact defensive drills for the first time on Saturday (January 26) since going down with a groin injury against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The three-time NBA champion did not participate in the team's Saturday scrimmage, but head coach Luke Walton had good things to say about how the 34-year-old looked.

"It was the first time he's been out there in the part of practice that involved that type of movement," Walton said. "He looked good. He's still really good at basketball, in case you guys were wondering."

James originally suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Lakers' win over the Warriors in December.

He met with trainers on the court, appeared to tell them he "felt it pop" and then went to the locker room without assistance.

James underwent an MRI the following day and said on Twitter he "dodged a bullet". But, he has missed the Lakers' last 15 games.

The Lakers (25-24) signed James to a four-year, $153.3million contract in July.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this season.

    Sunday, January 27, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
