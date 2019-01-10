NBA: Lakers star LeBron James remains out indefinitely

James will miss the Lakers' next two NBA games against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday (January 16) and the Utah Jazz two days later.

The 34-year-old superstar has not played since straining his groin against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

James, who did some shooting during a Lakers practice session last week, originally suffered the injury midway through the third quarter of the team's win on December 25.

The three-time NBA champion met with trainers on the court, appeared to tell them he "felt it pop" and then headed to the locker room without assistance.

James underwent an MRI the following day and said on Twitter he "dodged a bullet". But, he has missed the Lakers' last seven games.

Los Angles (22-19) have tallied a 2-5 win-loss record in James' absence.

Los Angeles signed James to a four-year, $153.3million contract in July. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this season.