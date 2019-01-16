Lakers 'optimistic' about LeBron injury

The 34-year-old, who has not played since straining his groin on December 25, participated in half-court shooting and passing drills during the Lakers' shootaround on Tuesday (January 15). He is set to be re-evaluated on Wednesday (January 16).

Lakers coach Luke Walton said he thinks the team will hear positive news after James is re-examined.

"I'm optimistic about life," Walton said, via ESPN. "So yes, that would be covered in that … I think we'll get good news back."

Walton said he was "encouraged" by James' participation in some parts of Tuesday's workout.

"(James) does a lot of when we're not here," Walton said. "I don't know the (exact) amount of running he's doing. I just know he seems to be in good spirits. He's got another test tomorrow to get some more information on it."

James originally suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. He met with trainers on the court, appeared to tell them he "felt it pop" and then headed to the locker room without assistance.

James underwent an MRI the following day and wrote on Twitter he "dodged a bullet". But, he has missed the Lakers' last 10 games. Los Angeles have tallied a 3-7 record in his absence.

Los Angeles signed James to a four-year, $153.3million contract in July. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this season.

The Lakers will host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. They will enter that matchup with a 23-21 record and on a two-game losing streak.