LeBron James returns for Christmas clash with Clippers

James missed Sunday's 128-104 NBA defeat to the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain suffered in a loss against the Indiana Pacers last week.

But the slumping Lakers confirmed James' return for Wednesday's blockbuster with Western Conference neighbours and rivals the Clippers at Staples Center.

The Lakers (24-6) will hope James can help snap a three-game losing streak by beating Kawhi Leonard's Clippers (22-10).

James – whose first season with the Lakers was ravaged by injury in 2018-19 – is averaging 25.8 points, 10.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game this campaign.