LeBron James returns for Christmas clash with Clippers

By Sacha Pisani
LeBron James
LeBron James will face the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the Denver Nuggets showdown.

LA, December 26: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will return from injury for the Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James missed Sunday's 128-104 NBA defeat to the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain suffered in a loss against the Indiana Pacers last week.

But the slumping Lakers confirmed James' return for Wednesday's blockbuster with Western Conference neighbours and rivals the Clippers at Staples Center.

The Lakers (24-6) will hope James can help snap a three-game losing streak by beating Kawhi Leonard's Clippers (22-10).

James – whose first season with the Lakers was ravaged by injury in 2018-19 – is averaging 25.8 points, 10.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game this campaign.

Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
