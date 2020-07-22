English
Anthony Davis talks up LeBron James' MVP claims

By Peter Hanson

Orlando, July 22: LeBron James' remarkable consistency and the way he has silenced his detractors are the main arguments why he should be the NBA's MVP, says Los Angeles Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis.

It was decided the 2019-20 award would be decided on performances prior to the league's suspension in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Superstar James, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and others in the conversation will consequently not have the opportunity to enhance their claims when the season resumes at the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney Resort.

Prior to the NBA being halted, 35-year-old James was averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Davis has had a close-up view of playing with James and thinks his team-mate has strong claims for the prize.

"The thing's he's doing at his age [make it a good argument]," Davis told reporters of James, who is a four-time MVP.

"He's playing probably one of his best years, we're the top team in the west, the things he's able to do on the floor, especially when everyone says he's washed and should hang it up and all these things he came back with a dominant performance.

"Then just to be in the race at his age, this part of his career, for me to see it every night, and on a consistent basis, not just three or four games here, he does it every night, he's been doing it all his career, it's a good argument for him to be MVP."

Davis is in also in the race for individual honours, with the 27-year-old among the favourites for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Asked to assess his own chances, he said: "I don't have a case.

"I let my team-mates decide and the fans decide, but I just go out there and play hard every night.

"My biggest impact that I think I have is defensively. I love playing defense, I love stopping other players, making it tough on other players, so that's my case in a nutshell.

"But I'm pretty sure coach has some good things, and I'm pretty sure if you guys ask LeBron he'll have a whole list for you guys.

"I just go out there and try to be great and lead my team on the defensive end, and the guys get better each and every night."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
