LeBron enjoying longest run in NBA history after triple-double as rallying Lakers break franchise record

James posted his second triple-double of the season – 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists – to guide the Lakers past the visiting Nuggets in Los Angeles.

With the 12,682nd bucket of his illustrious career, Lakers superstar James surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the third-most field goals made in NBA history.

James' 23-game streak of recording 15-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists to start the season is the longest run in NBA history, surpassing his own record of 22 in a row in 2011-12.

Tonight the @Lakers trailed by 12 at halftime against the Nuggets, but ended up winning by 21. That's the largest margin of victory in franchise history after trailing by double digits at the half. The previous high was a 20-point win at Phoenix on Christmas Day in 1968. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 5, 2021

The Lakers recorded their third consecutive win after overturning a 12-point deficit against Western Conference rivals the Nuggets.

According to Stats Perform, it is the largest margin of victory in franchise history after trailing by double digits at half-time. The previous high was a 20-point win at the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in 1968.

Night to remember for Oubre

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points as the Golden State Warriors overpowered the Dallas Mavericks 147-116. Stephen Curry had 28 points for the Warriors in Dallas.

Joel Embiid hurt his knee but had a game-high 37 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' shock 121-105 loss at home to the Portland Trail Blazers, who were without stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Scoreless Rondo

Rajon Rondo did not score a point in the Atlanta Hawks' 112-91 defeat to the Utah Jazz. Rondo was 0 of seven from the field, while he missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc in 28 minutes.

Embiid did not have much support in Philadelphia as the 76ers struggled without Ben Simmons. Tobias Harris finished with 12 points on just five-of-14 shooting from the field. The All-Star hopeful missed both of his three-point efforts.

The Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-103, however P.J. Tucker was one-of-eight from the field, and one-of-seven from three-point range for three points in 34 minutes.

The LeBron show

James was at his brilliant best against the Nuggets, showcasing his elite shooting and passing skills.

WHAT A DIME LeBron notches his 2nd triple-double of the season with this assist! pic.twitter.com/6oaiVUWOV2 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2021

Thursday's results

Utah Jazz 112-91 Atlanta Hawks Golden State Warriors 147-116 Dallas Mavericks Portland Trail Blazers 121-105 Philadelphia 76ers Houston Rockets 115-103 Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers 114-93 Denver Nuggets

Raptors at Nets

The star-studded Brooklyn Nets (14-9) will host the Toronto Raptors (9-12) on Friday. The Los Angeles Clippers (17-6) and Milwaukee Bucks (13-8) will also be in action.