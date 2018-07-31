English

LeBron: Lakers must think about winning like Yankees and Man United

Posted By: OPTA
Lakers star LeBron James
Los Angeles, July 31: LeBron James said the Los Angeles Lakers have no set expectations for the 2018-19 NBA season but acknowledges he has joined a team where history dictates the need for success.

Four-time NBA MVP James left the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Finals to sign for the new-look Lakers, with Los Angeles looking to improve after five successive years outside the playoffs.

And while the 33-year-old is preparing to take his first season in California month-by-month, he classes the Lakers alongside iconic MLB franchise the New York Yankees and Premier League giants Manchester United as a team that must be looking to challenge for championships.

"What are my expectations for the team? We don't have any right now, but we definitely want to be better than we were the previous year," James said as he launched his foundation's I Promise School in Ohio.

"We want to have championship habits. You know me, wanting to have championship habits. That doesn't mean you win the championship but just excellence every day. I expect that from myself and I expect that from my team-mates. We shouldn't sell ourselves short of that.

"There's going to be months where we're really good, there's going to be months where we're not so good. That's going to come from familiarity. We're new to each other.

"There's no reason that, if you become a Laker, you become a Yankee, you become a part of Man U, you become a part of some franchises and clubs, you don't think about winning championships or winning at the highest level.

"That's what the history is about."

On his move, James added: "I did my due diligence after the season, on the pros and cons of a lot of different teams, including the Cavs, including Philadelphia, including Houston and Los Angeles

"It wasn't as quick as it may seem. After talking to my family more than anybody, I felt that this was the next step in my journey."

