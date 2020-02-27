LeBron James to miss Lakers-Warriors clash

A groin problem means James will not suit up to face the Warriors in the NBA on Thursday (February 27), the Lakers announced on Wednesday (February 26).

James posted a season-high 40 points in the Lakers' 118-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday (February 25).

The 35-year-old, who endured an injury-ravaged debut season in Los Angeles, is averaging 25.5 points, 10.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Western Conference leaders in 2019-20.

LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow's game at Golden State. Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2020

Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis, meanwhile, is listed as probable against the Warriors with a sore left elbow.