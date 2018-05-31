LeBron James and the NBA Finals in numbers

Say what you will about James in the scope of all-time greats, but it is hard to deny him as the face of the Finals for an entire generation of basketball fans.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a monstrous 15th year in the NBA and will be hoping to add a fourth championship ring to his collection.

Opta dug into the record books to give us a look into just how synonymous James has become with the Finals.

LeBron gets loose for his 8th consecutive #NBAFinals appearance! pic.twitter.com/NsqvSxj3Fp — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2018

6 - James is just the sixth player in NBA history to reach eight consecutive Finals and the first to do so since a quintet of Boston Celtics stars from the 1950s and '60s.

10 - Bill Russell appeared in the showpiece in 10 successive years, once more than Sam Jones and Tom Heinsohn. Frank Ramsey and K.C. Jones featured in eight straight.

2010 - The last time James was not in the NBA Finals was in 2010, when Kobe Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 16th title in a seven-game series victory over the Celtics.

3 - James has had three head coaches in his eight Finals appearances – Erik Spoelstra (four), Tyronn Lue (three) and David Blatt (one).

4 - Only four franchises have made the Finals more than eight times. Additionally, only six players have appeared in over eight – Russell (12), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10), Magic Johnson (nine) and Jerry West (nine).

8 - Notable players with fewer than eight Finals appearances in their careers: Kobe Bryant (seven), Bob Cousy (seven), Michael Jordan (six), Shaquille O'Neal (six), Wilt Chamberlain (six) and Larry Bird (five)

1 - Before the start of this streak, the Cavaliers had been to one Finals (with James in 2007) and the Heat had also only been to one (2006).

Source: OPTA