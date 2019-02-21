NBA: LeBron James ready for Lakers' playoff push

The Lakers (28-29) entered the All-Star break three games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

But, three-time champion James – who has made 13 straight playoff appearances – said he is not panicking ahead of Thursday's clash with the Houston Rockets.

"I enjoy the challenge of anything," James told reporters on Wednesday (February 20). "I enjoy being uncomfortable. I enjoy being counted out…

"I'm an African-American kid from Akron, Ohio, a single-parent household. Basketball is nothing compared to how I made it out.

"This is just basketball, and I know I'm ready for the challenge."

James signed a four-year, $153.3million contract with the Lakers in the offseason. He is averaging 26.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists in his first season in Los Angeles.

"I'm all about being uncomfortable," James added. "I love being uncomfortable. I fall in love with being uncomfortable. This is another uncomfortable thing for me, and I love it."