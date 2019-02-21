English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA: LeBron James ready for Lakers' playoff push

By Opta
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Los Angeles, February 21: LeBron James is ready to try to lead the Los Angeles Lakers into the NBA postseason, with the superstar relishing the challenge.

The Lakers (28-29) entered the All-Star break three games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

But, three-time champion James – who has made 13 straight playoff appearances – said he is not panicking ahead of Thursday's clash with the Houston Rockets.

"I enjoy the challenge of anything," James told reporters on Wednesday (February 20). "I enjoy being uncomfortable. I enjoy being counted out…

"I'm an African-American kid from Akron, Ohio, a single-parent household. Basketball is nothing compared to how I made it out.

"This is just basketball, and I know I'm ready for the challenge."

James signed a four-year, $153.3million contract with the Lakers in the offseason. He is averaging 26.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists in his first season in Los Angeles.

"I'm all about being uncomfortable," James added. "I love being uncomfortable. I fall in love with being uncomfortable. This is another uncomfortable thing for me, and I love it."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue