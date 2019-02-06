English

LeBron on trade rumours: It's a business, so right now this is who we have

By Opta
Lakers star LeBron James
Los Angeles, February 6: LeBron James discussed dealing with trade rumours as the Los Angeles Lakers chase Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles have been in pursuit of the Pelicans star but have reportedly backed off because of New Orleans' "outrageous" demands.

Lakers star James was asked about the rumours on Tuesday (February 5) before his team's matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

"It's a business, so right now this is who we have," James said, via ESPN.

"This is my group and this is the group I'm trying to lead to go out there and win ball games. That's all I've ever done."

James injured his groin during a Christmas Day win against the Golden State Warriors, which caused him to miss 18 of the team's next 19 games.

The Lakers have dropped to 27-26, which is just outside the playoff picture.

"Every game is significant," James said. "It's been like that since the season started. And unfortunately, you know, my injuries haven't allowed us to be where we want to be in the standings. But every game is significant ... So we want to see what we can do."

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
