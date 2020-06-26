LeBron James says NFL owes Colin Kaepernick an apology

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, during which the quarterback attracted controversy by kneeling for the United States national anthem in protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

He filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017, accusing owners of colluding to keep him out of a job. Kaepernick settled that grievance in February.

The 32-year-old, who was involved in an NFL workout in November last year, and his message have received renewed attention amid nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

Three-time NBA champion James was asked about the progress the NFL has made now by coming out in support of Black Lives Matter and pledging $250million to combat systemic racism.

"As far as the NFL, I'm not in those locker rooms, I'm not with those guys but I do understand that an apology, I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er," James said during a Zoom interview with Bloomberg Businessweek.

"I just see that to still be wrong, and now they are listening some but I think we have not heard that official apology to a man who, basically, sacrificed everything for the better of this world."

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick.

Asked about Kaepernick and his future, Goodell told ESPN: "Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision. But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.

"If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities.

"We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody's welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time. But I hope we're at a point now where everybody's committed to making long-term, sustainable change."