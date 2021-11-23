LeBron gets one-game ban, Stewart suspended for two

Los Angeles, November 23: LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart have both been handed suspensions following their chaotic confrontation during the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday (November 21).
Four-time NBA champion James received a one-game ban for "recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation" at Little Caesars Arena, ruling him out of the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
Stewart was left bloodied after being caught in the face by James when jostling for position on a free throw. He reacted angrily and attempted to pursue the 36-year-old on multiple occasions, with a large-scale brawl ensuing on the court.
LeBron James ejected as wild brawl erupts in Pistons-Lakers clash
Stewart was suspended for two games without pay "for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing … James in an unsportsmanlike manner".
Both players were ejected following the incident in the third quarter of the Pistons' 121-116 loss to the Lakers.
