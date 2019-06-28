English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LeBron reportedly welcomes Davis to Lakers with iconic 23 shirt

By Opta
LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Los Angeles, June 28: LeBron James has reportedly given Anthony Davis a welcome gift at the Los Angeles Lakers - his iconic number 23 shirt.

Davis is widely expected to join the Lakers next week in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, joining James, who left the Cleveland Cavaliers for Los Angeles last year.

James wore the 23 shirt last season and throughout two stints with the Cavaliers, but it is said he will present Davis with the number, which he also held with the Pelicans.

Four-time NBA MVP James wore the six shirt while with the Miami Heat.

News of the gift to Davis came shortly after claims the Lakers traded Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones, along with their 2022 second-round pick, to the Washington Wizards to clear cap space.

With Davis seemingly set to decline his $4million trade kicker, the Lakers would be left with $32m to bring in another player on a max deal.

One option would be Kawhi Leonard, the inspiration behind the Toronto Raptors' championship win, and separate reports on Thursday suggested he will meet with both the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

View this post on Instagram

AD on da way!! @antdavis23 . Let’s get it bro! Just the beginning.. #LakeShow

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

More NBA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 35 - June 28 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue