LeBron scores 44 points as Cavs level series against Celtics

James tallied 22 first-half points as the Cavaliers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to even the playoff matchup. Cleveland, who shot 50 per cent from the field, opened a 68-53 lead. But the Celtics chipped away at the deficit after half-time and trailed by just seven points following a transition layup by Marcus Smart with 4:29 remaining.

Boston, however, never managed to pull any closer as the Cavaliers answered with a 9-2 run to secure the win. Cavs' Tristan Thompson registered a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to aid James in Cleveland.

All five Celtics starters reached double-figures, led by 25 points from Jaylen Brown. The series will now shift back to Boston for game five on Wednesday.

LEBRON THE HERO AGAIN

James made eight of his first 11 shots and totalled 44 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Kyle Korver finished the game with 14 points and knocked down a pair of three-pointers off the Cavaliers bench. He also blocked three shots.

SMART STRUGGLES ON THE ROAD

Boston's Smart tallied eight points but shot just two of eight from the field and committed five turnovers in 31 minutes.

Semi Ojeleye finished minus-14 for the game in just nine minutes of action.

LOVE AND LEBRON COMBINE

Kevin Love collected a rebound in the first quarter and threw a pass almost the length of the floor to James, who finished a layup in traffic.

ROCKETS (1-2) AT WARRIORS (2-1)

The Golden State Warriors delivered a dominant victory in game three of their Western Conference finals series with the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump to tally 35 points as Golden State topped Houston 126-85. Kevin Durant added 25 points in the win. Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game four with a left knee contusion. He has averaged 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in the series' first three games. The Rockets will look to even the matchup again at Oracle Arena before heading home for game five.

