Lewis vs Dos Santos to headline UFC's debut in Wichita

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lewis vs. Dos Santos will stream live from INTRUST Bank Arena exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 9, with the ESPN+ prelims kicking off the evening at 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET. Doors open at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. All UFC live events on ESPN+ will be available in English and Spanish.

Coming off the first title shot of his UFC career against current No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Daniel Cormier, Lewis (21-6, fighting out of Houston, Texas) aims to get back to his winning ways with another spectacular knockout.

Tied for having the most KOs in UFC heavyweight history, Lewis won nine of his last 10 bouts leading up to his title shot, including victories over Alexander Volkov, Francis Ngannou and Travis Browne. Lewis now intends to add the first ex-UFC champion to his KO list and earn the fifth post-fight award bonus in his last seven fights.

Former UFC heavyweight champion and multiple-time title challenger Dos Santos (20-5, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) looks for his third win in a row to break back into the top-5.

In the headlining spot for the fifth time in a row, and 11th overall, Dos Santos has faced a who's who of UFC heavyweights, such as Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem and Cain Velasquez. Dos Santos is now poised to earn his fourth shot at the title with another impressive win.

Announced bouts on the card include:

No.6-ranked women's bantamweight contender Marion Reneau (9-4-1, fighting out of Visalia, Calif.) looks to get back into the championship picture by taking out former women's featherweight title challenger and No.9-ranked bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya (11-4, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M. by way of Murmansk, Russia)

No.14-ranked welterweight Elizeu dos Santos (20-5, fighting out of Francisco Beltrao, Brazil) looks to keep his impressive six-fight winning streak alive as he attempts to hand Curtis Millender (17-3, fighting out of Fullerton, Calif.) his first loss in the Octagon

Longtime UFC veteran Tim Boetsch (21-12, fighting out of Sunbury, Pa.) makes his 20th walk to the Octagon when he meets battle-tested Russian Omari Akhmedov (17-4-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia)

Hopeful heavyweight contenders clash as Daniel Spitz (6-2, fighting out of Spokane, Wash.) aims to spoil the UFC debut of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series signee Jeff Hughes (10-1, fighting out of Independence, Ohio)

Blagoy Ivanov (16-2, fighting out of Sofia, Bulgaria) hunts for his first UFC win when he welcomes back perennial top UFC heavyweight contender Ben Rothwell (36-10, fighting out of Kenosha, Wisc.)

Looking to continue his tear through the welterweight division, Anthony Rocco Martin (14-4, fighting out of Boston, Mass.) takes on surging submission specialist Sergio Moraes (13-4-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)

Veteran lightweight Beneil Dariush (15-4-1, fighting out of Yorba Linda, Calif.) looks to break back into the UFC rankings with an impressive performance against Drew Dober (20-8, fighting out of Denver, Colo.)

Source: Press Release