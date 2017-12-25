Lakers guard Ball out with shoulder sprain

LA, December 25: Lonzo Ball will have to wait at least another year before playing his first NBA game on Christmas Day.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard suffered a left shoulder sprain in Saturday's 92-95 loss to Portland and will be sidelined at least a week, the team announced on Sunday.

That means the rookie will miss Monday's contest against the Timberwolves in addition to upcoming games against the Grizzlies, Clippers and Rockets.

Ball has played in all 31 games for the Lakers (11-20) and is averaging 10 points and 7.1 assists per game.

The Lakers said he was injured in the second quarter of Saturday's loss, but he still managed to play a game-high 37 minutes.

