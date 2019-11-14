English
Lakers star Davis ruled out of Warriors showdown

By Sacha Pisani
Anthony Davis

Los Angeles, November 14: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been ruled out of the NBA clash with the Golden State Warriors.

Davis has been dealing with shoulder and rib soreness, meaning he will sit out Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Kyle Kuzma will start in place of Davis, who is expected to return for the Lakers (8-2) against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Davis had strapping on his right shoulder prior to the start of Tuesday's 123-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns and had tape on his ribs by the end of the match at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The six-time NBA All-Star played on after a blow to the ribs in the first quarter, before heading to the locker room to get taped up ahead of the final period.

X-rays taken after the game came back negative and Davis was re-evaluated again prior to the midweek showdown with the struggling Warriors (2-9).

Davis has hit the ground running since arriving from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade, averaging 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Lakers this season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will also be without guard Rajon Rondo due to a mild right calf strain.

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
