Lakers' Avery Bradley to opt out of restart for family concerns

By Jon Palmieri

Los Angeles, June 24: Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley will not be part of the NBA's restart in Orlando next month.

Bradley has a six-year-old son who has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would have been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter the bubble at Walt Disney World after the first round of the playoffs, when family members will be permitted to join players.

"As committed to my Lakers team-mates and the organisation as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family," Bradley told ESPN.

"And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and wellbeing at even the slightest risk.

"As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities."

Bradley stands to lose a projected $650,000 in salary by sitting out the season's resumption.

The Lakers enter the 22-team restart with the best record in the Western Conference. Bradley has been a key two-way player this season, averaging 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The 10-year veteran joins Washington's Davis Bertans and Portland's Trevor Ariza as players who have already said they will not participate in the restart in Orlando. Bertans and Ariza, however, are on teams currently on the outside of the playoff picture.

Full Time: BAR 1 - 0 ATH
Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
