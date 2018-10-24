English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Green accuses NBA of double standards, calls Lakers-Rockets suspensions 'garbage'

By
Draymond Green
Warriors forward Draymond Green

Los Angeles, October 24: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has called the suspensions handed down by the NBA after the scuffle in the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets game "garbage".

The Lakers' Brandon Ingram received a four-game ban, while team-mate Rajon Rondo was given a three-game penalty and Rockets point guard Chris Paul's punishment was two games.

"It seems like a little bit of a double standard going around this thing,” Green told Bay Area News Group.

"That's just me, though. I could be wrong. I don't got all the answers.

"I'm never in favour of guys losing money. But I got suspended in the NBA Finals for attempting to punch somebody. Guys punching each other are getting two games or three games. I attempted to punch somebody, and not in the face, either."

Green was referencing his swing at LeBron James’ groin in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals. That swing resulted in Green being suspended for Game 5.

However, Green added that he was "entertained" by the fisticuffs.

“Guys punching each other - who don't enjoy watching a fight?” Green said.

"It was pretty amazing, honestly."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
UCL: Juventus beat United 1-0
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 1:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue