Green accuses NBA of double standards, calls Lakers-Rockets suspensions 'garbage'

The Lakers' Brandon Ingram received a four-game ban, while team-mate Rajon Rondo was given a three-game penalty and Rockets point guard Chris Paul's punishment was two games.

"It seems like a little bit of a double standard going around this thing,” Green told Bay Area News Group.

"That's just me, though. I could be wrong. I don't got all the answers.

"I'm never in favour of guys losing money. But I got suspended in the NBA Finals for attempting to punch somebody. Guys punching each other are getting two games or three games. I attempted to punch somebody, and not in the face, either."

Green was referencing his swing at LeBron James’ groin in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals. That swing resulted in Green being suspended for Game 5.

However, Green added that he was "entertained" by the fisticuffs.

“Guys punching each other - who don't enjoy watching a fight?” Green said.

"It was pretty amazing, honestly."