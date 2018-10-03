English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lakers' LeBron gets resounding ovation in Staples Center bow

By
LeBronJames
LeBron James scored 13 points and tallied three assists and two steals in his home debut in the Los Angeles Lakers' pre-season contest.

Los Angeles, October 3: LeBron James stepped out onto the Staples Center court as a Los Angeles Lakers player for the first time on Tuesday.

It's always a challenge moving, but I'm used to it - LeBron

James enjoyed a resounding ovation on his home debut in Los Angeles, where the Lakers lost 113-111 to the Denver Nuggets in their preseason contest.

The three-time NBA champion, who swapped the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers in the offseason, was five-of-six – including a three-pointer – for 13 points, three assists and two steals.

James played 15 first-half minutes before sitting out the second half, just like he did against the Nuggets in San Diego on Sunday.

Amid the buzz in LA, James posted his first basket at his new home with less than seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

The 33-year-old superstar turned provider for some of his team-mates before providing the adoring crowd with a powerful dunk late in the first period.

Prior to James' Staples Center bow, the veteran said during the morning shootaround: "It's a new beginning, a new start, it's a new excitement for myself."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: MUN 0 - 0 VAL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue