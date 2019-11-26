Lakers' LeBron James reaches NBA milestone

James, 34, reached the milestone in the Lakers' clash against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday (November 25).

The three-time champion closed in on Chicago Bulls great and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (12,192), who is fourth for FGM.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) tops the list ahead of Karl Malone (13,528) and Wilt Chamberlain (12,681).

Prior to Monday's game, James had been averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds for the high-flying Lakers.