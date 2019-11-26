English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lakers' LeBron James reaches NBA milestone

By Sacha Pisani
LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history with 12,000 career field goals made
LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history with 12,000 career field goals made

Los Angeles, November 26: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history with 12,000 career field goals made.

James, 34, reached the milestone in the Lakers' clash against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday (November 25).

The three-time champion closed in on Chicago Bulls great and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (12,192), who is fourth for FGM.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) tops the list ahead of Karl Malone (13,528) and Wilt Chamberlain (12,681).

Prior to Monday's game, James had been averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds for the high-flying Lakers.

More LEBRON JAMES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: AVL 2 - 0 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue