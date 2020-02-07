Lakers superstar LeBron James joins exclusive NBA club

James joined the exclusive club during the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with Western Conference rivals the Houston Rockets on Thursday (February 6).

Last month, three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP James surpassed Lakers great Kobe Bryant to become the league's third-highest scorer of all time.

James, 35, has been averaging 25.2 points, 10.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Lakers this season.

LeBron James joins John Stockton and Chris Paul as the only players in @NBAHistory with 18,000 points, 9,000 assists, and 2,000 steals! pic.twitter.com/TIKwcekaoA — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2020

Prior to Thursday's game, the Lakers topped the west with a 38-11 record, ahead of city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers (36-15).