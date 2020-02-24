Los Angeles Lakers sign veteran Markieff Morris

Western Conference leaders the Lakers brought in Morris after waiving injured center DeMarcus Cousins.

Morris negotiated a buyout with the Detroit Pistons on Friday (February 21) and joins the Lakers – who are led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis and looking to win a championship.

The 30-year-old Morris, the twin brother of Los Angeles Clippers recruit Marcus, averaged 11 points and 1.6 assists in 44 appearances for the Pistons this season.

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed Markieff Morris. Welcome to L.A., @Keefmorris! pic.twitter.com/0FtMjPlCOI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2020

In 623 career games with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit, Morris has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 43-12 atop the west.