Ludvig Aberg Impresses With Eight-Under 64 To Share Lead In BMW Championship

Ludvig Aberg expressed his delight at performing well at Wentworth after concluding the first round of the BMW PGA Championship tied for the lead. Heavy rain disrupted Thursday's play, causing a 90-minute delay. This interruption meant some players couldn't finish due to fading light. Aberg recovered from an initial bogey by scoring nine birdies, including three consecutive ones, ending with an impressive eight-under 64.

Tom Vaillant, making his tournament debut and playing in the first group, matched Aberg's score. He achieved this by securing six birdies over the final seven holes. Casey Jarvis was close behind, finishing one stroke back at seven-under. Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick, Richie Ramsay, Antoine Rozner, and Joakim Lagergren were tied for fourth place at six-under.

Aberg shared his enthusiasm about the event: "It's one of my favourite events of the year, and it's really nice to be here," he said after his round. "Obviously, the golf course is in great shape, and the crowds are always amazing. It's a treat to play here, and it's a treat to play well here as well."

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were among those who started late but managed to complete their rounds just before darkness set in. Lowry finished with a birdie on the 18th hole, ending with a five-under 67 alongside Justin Rose. McIlroy concluded his round at three-under after failing to save par.

Aberg attributed his success to his putting skills: "I felt like once I got on the greens, I was rolling the putter really nice and tried to be aggressive with the speed. I managed to make a lot of putts, which is nice. Any time you shoot that kind of score, I think you need to be good on the greens, and that was what it was today."

The challenging weather conditions added complexity to the tournament's opening day. Despite this setback, several players delivered remarkable performances that set an exciting tone for upcoming rounds.