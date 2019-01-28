Doncic becomes first NBA player with multiple triple-doubles as teenager

Mavs rookie Doncic posted 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 123-120 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The 19-year-old guard also became the first teenager in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double.

Doncic has taken the league by storm. He leads all rookies in points per game (20.2) and minutes per game (32.1).

With 35 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST tonight, Luka Doncic becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to record multiple triple-doubles as a teenager. pic.twitter.com/wXWIH1KqwN — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 28, 2019

The clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year has a chance to be voted into the 2019 All-Star Game as a reserve.

Mavs fall to the Raptors 123-120. @luka7doncic becomes the only teenager with 2 triple-doubles, 35pts/12rebs/10asts. Mavs will now head out on the road for three games out East. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xbC47ZM6nc — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 28, 2019